Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zosano Pharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a transdermal micro needle patch system to deliver formulations of existing drugs through the skin for the treatment of a variety of indications. The Company’s lead product candidates include Weekly ZP-PTH for severe osteoporosis; ZP-Glucagon for severe hypoglycemia and ZP-Triptan, for migraine. Zosano Pharma Corporation is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

ZSAN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,036. The company has a market capitalization of $83.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 3.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.86. Zosano Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zosano Pharma will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZSAN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zosano Pharma by 954.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

