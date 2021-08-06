Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZS. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $247.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of -143.99 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $116.88 and a 52 week high of $249.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $249,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at $542,767.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.26, for a total transaction of $1,646,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock worth $31,892,802 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

