Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at KeyCorp

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZNGA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Get Zynga alerts:

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 348,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $3,574,195.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock valued at $37,234,724. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Zynga by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Zynga by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zynga by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Zynga by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zynga by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.