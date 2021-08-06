Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Benchmark

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Benchmark from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZNGA. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.48.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.77 on Friday. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 0.06.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $174,394.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,071,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,949,636.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 946,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,569.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock valued at $37,234,724. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth $162,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth $82,831,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,866,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323,580 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth $38,773,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth $37,441,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

