-$0.03 EPS Expected for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Sensus Healthcare reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRTS opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.91. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

