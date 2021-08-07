$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.03. Casa Systems posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CASA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In related news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,400,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,962,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,200. Company insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Casa Systems by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Casa Systems in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Casa Systems by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

CASA stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.91 million, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.08. Casa Systems has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

