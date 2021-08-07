-$0.06 EPS Expected for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Enthusiast Gaming reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 35.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%.

EGLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $367.16 million and a P/E ratio of -18.59. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

