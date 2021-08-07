$0.07 EPS Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Ceridian HCM reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.54.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,959 shares of company stock worth $739,386 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,317,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,175,000 after purchasing an additional 72,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,877,000 after buying an additional 755,234 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 15.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,247 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 7.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,937,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,365,000 after purchasing an additional 406,243 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 67.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,091 shares during the period.

NYSE CDAY opened at $102.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of -465.91 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $111.93.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

