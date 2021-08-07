-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Landec also posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Landec.

Get Landec alerts:

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%.

LNDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research raised Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Landec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

LNDC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 92,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,927. The company has a market capitalization of $316.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.54. Landec has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Landec during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Landec by 43.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Landec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Landec by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Landec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.