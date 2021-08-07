-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Pinduoduo posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion.

PDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,453,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,102,000 after buying an additional 585,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,663,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,168,000 after buying an additional 387,647 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,012,000 after buying an additional 1,147,627 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,750,000 after buying an additional 2,177,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,422,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $87.46 on Wednesday. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $69.89 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The firm has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.41.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

