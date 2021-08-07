$0.17 EPS Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Southwest Airlines reported earnings per share of ($1.99) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 108.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.1% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $1,484,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 14.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 170.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 37.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 559,412 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,158,000 after buying an additional 151,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $64.75.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
