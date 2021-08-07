$0.17 EPS Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Southwest Airlines reported earnings per share of ($1.99) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 108.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.1% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $1,484,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 14.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 170.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 37.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 559,412 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,158,000 after buying an additional 151,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.