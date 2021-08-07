-$0.24 EPS Expected for Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. Loop Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Loop Industries.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

LOOP opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.09. Loop Industries has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOOP. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Loop Industries by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Loop Industries by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Loop Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Loop Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,252,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Loop Industries by 42.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including carpets, clothing, and other polyester textiles.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loop Industries (LOOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.