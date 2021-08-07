$0.27 EPS Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. The Williams Companies also reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Williams Companies.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. TD Securities raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 20.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $25.06. 4,401,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,958,806. The Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.