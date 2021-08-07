$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to post sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $988.25 million and the highest is $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $967.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, May 10th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $489.88.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total transaction of $7,666,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,627 shares of company stock worth $46,908,335 over the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

DPZ traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $533.44. The stock had a trading volume of 253,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,443. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

