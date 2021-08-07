$1.20 EPS Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 242.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%.

JJSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,760,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 9,069.2% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 170,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,810,000 after purchasing an additional 168,869 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 27.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 454,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,309,000 after purchasing an additional 99,157 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $14,687,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $13,295,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $163.78 on Wednesday. J & J Snack Foods has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $181.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

