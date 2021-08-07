$1.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will report earnings per share of $1.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.81. Nasdaq posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $8.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total value of $330,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,256. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 3.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,776. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $190.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

