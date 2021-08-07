10,052 Shares in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Limelight Networks by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.16.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLNW opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.48. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

