104,100 Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 104,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,577,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,140,000 after buying an additional 4,658,919 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,507,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,072,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,416,000 after buying an additional 712,694 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 9,548,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,974,000 after buying an additional 3,237,598 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,104,506 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $77,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,147 shares during the period. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.30 price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Grupo Santander raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.26.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.33 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 21.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

