1,159 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.43. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

