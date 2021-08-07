116,791 Shares in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 116,791 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Verint Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,630,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 170,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 47,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Verint Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 113,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $1,068,652.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -238.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRNT. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

