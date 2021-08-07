12,131 Shares in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNRL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 32.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,574 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth $13,883,000. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth $6,097,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth $4,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNRL opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $21.94.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 673.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNRL. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 19,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $358,332.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,249,761.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 584,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,367 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

