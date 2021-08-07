13,484 Shares in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 846,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the first quarter worth $225,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 58.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 42,997 shares during the last quarter. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 1.4% in the first quarter. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 501,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Arco Platform in the first quarter worth $636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARCE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Shares of ARCE opened at $27.95 on Friday. Arco Platform Limited has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.73 million, a P/E ratio of 349.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.53). Arco Platform had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arco Platform Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

