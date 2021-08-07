1,364 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $40,748,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,800,000 after purchasing an additional 294,381 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,228,000 after purchasing an additional 253,118 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,663,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $23,657,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $152.24 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

