13,957 Shares in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Purchased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KL. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

KL opened at $41.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.97. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KL. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

