157,054 Shares in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:CFAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 157,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFAC. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CFAC opened at $10.08 on Friday. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

