16,010 Shares in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,492,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,272,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,085,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,324,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,174,000. 30.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $528.69 million and a PE ratio of -2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $165.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

