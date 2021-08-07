16,790 Shares in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRG. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 56,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

BRG stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $373.55 million, a PE ratio of -54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.99. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 233.60 and a current ratio of 233.60.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 81.26%. Research analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $337,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $123,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

