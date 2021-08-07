169 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,450.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,886.58.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,756.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,665.20 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,509.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $959.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

