1,690 Shares in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth about $10,170,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABMD stock opened at $345.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.94. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $242.73 and a one year high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

