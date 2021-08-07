17,640 Shares in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NEBC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000.

NEBC opened at $11.27 on Friday. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.20.

Separately, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Nebula Caravel Acquisition

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

