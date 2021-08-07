180,386 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 180,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,167,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after buying an additional 12,607,594 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 567.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,108,000 after buying an additional 5,718,985 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 242.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,753,000 after buying an additional 2,878,542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 113.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,695,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,456,000 after buying an additional 1,963,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $57,680,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $25.90 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.74.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.