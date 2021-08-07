$2.09 EPS Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the highest is $2.22. Motorola Solutions posted earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $8.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $10.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.14.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $6.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $228.52. 1,252,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.12. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $140.21 and a 52-week high of $231.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,955 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

