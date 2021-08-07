205 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 205 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $151.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $152.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.67.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $143,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,630.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $6,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,032 shares of company stock worth $19,861,089. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.55.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

