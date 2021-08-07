216,704 Shares in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 216,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 1.35% of Build-A-Bear Workshop as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 62,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,546,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 268,565 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBW stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $236.21 million, a P/E ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.52. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.95 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 9.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $462,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Carrara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Insiders sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $517,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

