22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Announces Earnings Results

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 74.35%.

Shares of XXII opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $538.56 million, a PE ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12. 22nd Century Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

In other news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on XXII shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc engages in the development of technology. The firm’s technology helps in increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. Its products include X-22, modified risk cigarettes, spectrum government research cigarettes, magic 0 and magic 2, moonlight, red sun, variable nicotine-level research cigarettes and verfola.

