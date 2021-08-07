24,242 Shares in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Separately, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Audacy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AUD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Audacy in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSEARCA AUD opened at $3.40 on Friday. Audacy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $479.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

