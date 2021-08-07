25,000 Shares in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBAC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,411,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 76,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RedBall Acquisition by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBAC opened at $9.76 on Friday. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

