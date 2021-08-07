$263.75 Million in Sales Expected for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will announce $263.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $259.80 million and the highest is $265.80 million. Bank OZK reported sales of $251.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OZK. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. raised their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 700.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 36.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OZK traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.16. 498,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,508. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $45.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.44%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

