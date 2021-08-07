$268.28 Million in Sales Expected for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to post sales of $268.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $247.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $294.04 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $804.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

GMAB opened at $45.60 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,872,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Genmab A/S by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 416,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 263,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

