$28.38 Million in Sales Expected for LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) will report $28.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.35 million and the highest is $28.40 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year sales of $125.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.40 million to $128.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $157.33 million, with estimates ranging from $151.60 million to $163.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LiveVox.

Get LiveVox alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LVOX opened at $6.47 on Friday. LiveVox has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiveVox stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveVox (LVOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.