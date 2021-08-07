282,587 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 282,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,930,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,559 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,050 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,510,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,291,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,120,000 after purchasing an additional 586,701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,748,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,865,536. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.74. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.