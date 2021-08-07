$3.24 Million in Sales Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report $3.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 million and the highest is $3.54 million. TG Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8,000%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $19.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $44.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $100.12 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $178.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TG Therapeutics.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.04% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,552. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.24. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.15.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.