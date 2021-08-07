$3.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will post sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.06 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $11.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.07 billion to $13.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THO. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,696,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,287.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,497,000 after acquiring an additional 583,750 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THO stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.08. 272,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,022. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

