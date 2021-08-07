$304.05 Million in Sales Expected for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will post $304.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $299.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $312.04 million. Alkermes posted sales of $265.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $3,285,000.00. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,132 shares of company stock worth $8,440,715 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 600.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.56. 2,275,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,851. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.95. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $28.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

