$347.90 Million in Sales Expected for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

Analysts expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to post sales of $347.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $334.20 million and the highest is $355.90 million. South State reported sales of $385.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

SSB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist dropped their price objective on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.84.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in South State by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in South State by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in South State by 2.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in South State by 2.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of South State by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of South State stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.65. 406,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,960. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. South State has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.