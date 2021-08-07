$347.90 Million in Sales Expected for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Analysts expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to post sales of $347.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $334.20 million and the highest is $355.90 million. South State reported sales of $385.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

SSB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist dropped their price objective on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.84.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in South State by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in South State by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in South State by 2.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in South State by 2.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of South State by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of South State stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.65. 406,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,960. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. South State has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

