$376.35 Million in Sales Expected for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will report sales of $376.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $354.30 million and the highest is $398.40 million. Coherent posted sales of $298.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COHR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

NASDAQ:COHR traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.04. 252,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,551. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.60. Coherent has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $270.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Coherent by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Coherent by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 178,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,304,000 after purchasing an additional 63,179 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Coherent by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in shares of Coherent by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coherent by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 113,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

