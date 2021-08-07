3M (NYSE:MMM) Insider Eric D. Hammes Sells 1,765 Shares

3M (NYSE:MMM) insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $198.13 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $155.07 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.39.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

