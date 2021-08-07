$4.42 Billion in Sales Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will report $4.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.36 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $3.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $17.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.48 billion to $17.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.65 billion to $20.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DISH Network.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DISH. HSBC raised shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 14.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in DISH Network by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in DISH Network by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DISH Network by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.97. 1,602,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,668,788. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.05.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

