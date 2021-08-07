40,956 Shares in Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of Creatd at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creatd during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creatd in the first quarter worth $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creatd in the first quarter worth $81,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Creatd during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Creatd during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRTD opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.66. Creatd, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Eric Goldberg sold 206,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $745,093.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,235,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

