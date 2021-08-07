$450.90 Million in Sales Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will announce $450.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $448.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $455.60 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $505.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.63.

BOKF traded up $2.75 on Wednesday, hitting $89.13. The company had a trading volume of 124,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $48.41 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,700 in the last three months. 56.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,668,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,423,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,496,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,682,000 after acquiring an additional 45,877 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,258,000 after acquiring an additional 58,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOK Financial (BOKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.